Epstein files put spotlight on Bill Clinton: What DOJ records reveal about ex-US president's ties with sex offender

Former US President Bill Clinton will face a Congressional panel on Friday (local time) over his well-documented ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier, who was also a convicted sex offender.

Bill Clinton's appearance before the panel comes days after his wife, the former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, testified before the panel, stating that she had "no idea" about Epstein's crimes and added, "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes, or offices. I have nothing to add to that."

According to a BBC report, the newly released material is expected to play a crucial role in the questioning of the former Democratic president.

What do Epstein files reveal about Bill Clinton? The documents released have prominently highlighted Clinton's name in the latest disclosures; however, the former US President insists that he broke ties with Epstein before his 2008 conviction on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution, AFP reported.

According to the report, the files have revealed previously unseen photographs, including the one which showed him in a hot tub; however, a part of that image was obscured by a black rectangle.

In yet another photograph, Clinton was pictured swimming alongside a woman, who appeared to be Epstein's long-time associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Clinton, in the past, has acknowledged that he flew on the disgraced financier's private plane in the early 2000s for Clinton Foundation-related humanitarian work.

Another one captured Clinton smiling backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in Hong Kong alongside Epstein.

It is worth noting that simply a mention of a person's name does not imply any wrongdoing, unless proved otherwise. Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing and hasn't been formally investigated. However, it does indicate how Clinton's world collided with Epstein's in the early 2000s, when the former was redefining himself as an ex-president on a philanthropic mission.

While there are no direct messages between Clinton and Epstein so far, the two men were often the subject of correspondence between Ghislaine Maxwell and Clinton's top aide, Doug Band.

Maxwell and Band's ties Emails exchanged between Ghislaine Maxwell and Doug Band from 2002 to 2004 suggest a warm and familiar rapport, marked by praise and flirtatious undertones. Band referred to her as his “social matchmaker” and “lover,” while Maxwell lauded his social skills and presence.

The volume of their correspondence offers insight into Clinton’s closeness to Epstein and the apparent efforts by associates on both sides to preserve that relationship. There has been no allegation of wrongdoing against Band. According to the documents, Maxwell and Band coordinated meetings tied to the Clinton Global Initiative and helped organise flights for Clinton aboard Epstein’s private jet. Flight records indicate Clinton travelled on the aircraft at least 24 times.

A spokesperson for Clinton said the trips included stops related to the work of the Clinton Foundation.

Wish I had never met him: Clinton In his 2024 memoir, Citizen: My Life After the White House, the former President expressed "deep regret". He wrote that he always thought that Epstein was odd, adding that he had no inkling of the crimes he was committing. "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him," he wrote.

"The bottom line is, even though it allowed me to visit the work of my foundation, traveling on Epstein's plane was not worth the years of questioning afterward," he wrote. "I wish I had never met him."

Epstein files: Financial dealings, contacts of sex offender in focus The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on 30 January released what is believed to be the last tranche of files in connection with Epstein, the convicted sex offender. With millions of pages of documents, 180,000 images, and over 2,000 videos, the DOJ's release, which marks one of the most extensive public disclosures in connection with the case, sheds light on Epstein's financial dealings, contacts, and activities in the years before his arrest.