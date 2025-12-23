Epstein files released by DOJ reveal alleged jail letter to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar mentioning Trump

The US Justice Department on Tuesday (December 23) released thousands of additional files related to Jeffrey Epstein, including a controversial letter he allegedly wrote from jail to fellow convicted sex offender Larry Nassar shortly before his death.

Letter referencing Trump According to the documents, the letter was dated August 13, 2019, and later returned to the sender. In it, Epstein appeared to reference President Donald Trump, writing: “We shared one thing… our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they’d reach their full potential. Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls.”

Epstein added another crude comparison: “When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair.”

Timing of the letter Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The letter was postmarked and sent three days after his death.

Who is Larry Nassar Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, was convicted in multiple cases between 2017 and 2018 for possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment. He received sentences totaling decades in prison, including a 60-year federal term and additional state sentences ranging from 40 to 175 years and 40 to 125 years.

US releases fresh Epstein files citing Trump travel links A fresh batch of files released on Tuesday by the US government in connection with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contains multiple references to Donald Trump, including documents detailing flights he allegedly took on Epstein’s private jet.

The newly released tranche comprises around 8,000 files, featuring hundreds of videos and audio recordings. Among them is surveillance footage from August 2019, the same month Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in New York in a death officially ruled a suicide.

According to the memo, “records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware).”