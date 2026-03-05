Epstein files: Republicans, Democrats join hands to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi—'one of the greatest cover-ups'

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi for a deposition on the US Department of Justice (DOJ)'s handling of the probe into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and its compliance with a law requiring all documents related to the disgraced financier to be made public.

The 24-19 bipartisan vote took place amid growing criticism of the DOJ's handling of the case and its failure to release all the Epstein files, with voting taking place on a motion introduced by South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace.

While Mace introduced the motion, every Democrat voted for it, as did GOP Reps Tim Burchett (Tennessee), Michael Cloud (Texas), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), and Scott Perry (Pennsylvania), as per a report by Axios.

"Our motions to subpoena the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights AND AG Pam Bondi have BOTH PASSED the Oversight Committee," Bondi wrote on X shortly after the vote, adding that the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights would release every taxpayer-funded settlement for congressional misconduct.

Mace also added that during her deposition, Bondi would be required to testify about "missing Epstein evidence", which she accused the DOJ of "hiding".

‘Millions’ of documents ‘hidden’ by DOJ The Republican-backed move to subpoena Bondi came hours after Mace heavily criticized the US Attorney General on social media.

"AG Bondi claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files. The record is clear: they have not," Mace had posted on X earlier in the day.

"The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. His global sex trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed. Three million documents have been released, and we still don't have the full truth. Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there," the South Carolina Rep added, asserting that "The American people deserve answers, victims deserve justice."

The vote to subpoena Bondi comes after a delay in the release of the Epstein files, with the Donald Trump administration's DOJ announcing that it would be withholding millions of pages of the files.

After making more than 3 million documents public in late January, the DOJ said it would not release the rest of the Epstein files, which total more than 2.5 million documents.

Further, the DOJ has also been accused of taking down some of the files by some members of Congress who had access to unredacted versions of the documents, Axios reported.