Subscribe

Epstein files: Republicans, Democrats join hands to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi—'one of the greatest cover-ups'

The 24-19 bipartisan vote took place amid growing criticism of the DOJ's handling of the case and its failure to release all the Epstein files, with voting taking place on a motion introduced by South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace.

Shiladitya Ray
Updated5 Mar 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Advertisement
US Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.
US Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP)
AI Quick Read

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi for a deposition on the US Department of Justice (DOJ)'s handling of the probe into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and its compliance with a law requiring all documents related to the disgraced financier to be made public.

Advertisement

The 24-19 bipartisan vote took place amid growing criticism of the DOJ's handling of the case and its failure to release all the Epstein files, with voting taking place on a motion introduced by South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace.

While Mace introduced the motion, every Democrat voted for it, as did GOP Reps Tim Burchett (Tennessee), Michael Cloud (Texas), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), and Scott Perry (Pennsylvania), as per a report by Axios.

Also Read | US Commerce Secretary to testify in Epstein case after photo redaction claims

"Our motions to subpoena the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights AND AG Pam Bondi have BOTH PASSED the Oversight Committee," Bondi wrote on X shortly after the vote, adding that the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights would release every taxpayer-funded settlement for congressional misconduct.

Mace also added that during her deposition, Bondi would be required to testify about "missing Epstein evidence", which she accused the DOJ of "hiding".

‘Millions’ of documents ‘hidden’ by DOJ

The Republican-backed move to subpoena Bondi came hours after Mace heavily criticized the US Attorney General on social media.

Advertisement

"AG Bondi claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files. The record is clear: they have not," Mace had posted on X earlier in the day.

"The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. His global sex trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed. Three million documents have been released, and we still don't have the full truth. Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there," the South Carolina Rep added, asserting that "The American people deserve answers, victims deserve justice."

Also Read | ‘Would have tuned Epstein in’: Clinton after House Oversight Committee testimony

The vote to subpoena Bondi comes after a delay in the release of the Epstein files, with the Donald Trump administration's DOJ announcing that it would be withholding millions of pages of the files.

Advertisement

After making more than 3 million documents public in late January, the DOJ said it would not release the rest of the Epstein files, which total more than 2.5 million documents.

Further, the DOJ has also been accused of taking down some of the files by some members of Congress who had access to unredacted versions of the documents, Axios reported.

The development takes place months after Congress in November passed the Epstein Transparency Act with near unanimous support, which required the DOJ to release all of its files on the disgraced financier.

About the Author

Shiladitya Ray

Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More

United States
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsEpstein files: Republicans, Democrats join hands to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi—'one of the greatest cover-ups'
Advertisement
Read Next Story