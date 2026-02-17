Epstein Files reveal Jeffrey's STC signed $25M agreement with Rothschild Group in 2015: Report

Deceased Financier Jeffrey Epstein had allegedly signed a $25 million agreement, through his company Southern Trust Company Inc., with the Rothschild Group to provide risk analysis and algorithm-related services, records released by the US Department of Justice revealed.

A "Letter of Agreement", unconfirmed by Mint, identifies the late convicted sex offender as president of Southern Trust Company Inc., a Virgin Islands-registered firm.

It outlined a deal between the company and Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A., represented by Ariane de Rothschild.

What did the letter say? As per the purported letter, Southern Trust Company was to collaborate with the Rothschild Group on “risk analysis” and the “application and use of certain algorithms,” referred to collectively as “Specified Matters.”

A screenshot of the letter shared by RT News on X read, "Dear Jeffrey: You, on behalf of Southern Trust Company, Inc., a Virgin Islands corporation ("STC"), have been collaborating with Ariane de Rothschild on behalf of Edmond de Rothschild Holding, S.A. (collectively, the "Rothschild Group"), regarding risk analysis Rothstchild Group and the application and use of certain algorithms with respect to the same (the "Specified Matters")."

"The purpose of this letter agreement [this "Agreement"] is to set forth the terms upon which you, on behalf of STC, will continue to work with the Rothschild Group on the Specified Matters [the "Work"]," it stated.

The agreement states that, in consideration for the work, the Rothschild Group would pay Southern Trust Company $25 million.

In addition to the $25 million fee, the agreement provides for the reimbursement of all travel and out-of-pocket expenses incurred by Epstein, Southern Trust Company, or its employees, representatives, agents or advisers in connection with the work.

In one of the points, the letter states, "For Work specifically relating to outstanding matters between Edmond de Rothschild Holding. SA ("EDRH") and the United States, $25,000,000 payment shall be made by the Rothschild Group to STC by not later than 3 days after EDRH makes payment to the US."

The agreement further read, "The Rothschild Group shall reimburse STC for all travel and other out-of-pocket expenses incurred by you, STC or your or STC's employees, representatives, agents, or advisors in connection with the performance of Work under this Agreement."

Mint could not verify the letter.

The agreement was reportedly signed several years after Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges related to sex crimes in 2008.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

He pleaded guilty in a court in Florida and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but critics call the conviction a "sweetheart deal."

De Rothschild's link with Epstein Reuters reviewed a sample of the more than 4,400 times de Rothschild's name appears in the Justice Department's online search. Many of the files included are duplicate references to the same emails. The de Rothschild-Epstein emails largely date from the mid- to late-2010s.

According to the report, Ariane de Rothschild, head of the family-owned Edmond de Rothschild Swiss private bank, corresponded dozens of times with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and agreed to multiple meetings over about five years before his 2019 arrest and jailing, US Justice Department files showed.

The documents, released by the U.S. Justice Department on Friday, do not appear to contain any sign of criminal wrongdoing.

But they raise questions about an earlier characterisation by the bank of their relationship, cited by the Wall Street Journal in 2023, which said she met with Epstein as part of her normal duties at the bank, Reuters reported.

A spokesperson said in an emailed statement, as per Reuters, that De Rothschild had no knowledge of Epstein's conduct and "unequivocally condemns his behaviour and the crimes which he committed."

