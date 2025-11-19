Epstein files to be released soon? US Congress passes bill after Trump's U-turn — what happened next

Will the 'Epstein files' soon be released? On Tuesday, the US Congress agreed to pass a bill. It forces the Justice Department to publicly release its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

The bill overwhelmingly passed the House with a vote of 427 to 1. Within hours, the Senate agreed unanimously that the bill would be passed without further action once it arrives in the Senate.

Trump to sign the bill The bill is likely to be approved by US President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported. On Monday (17 November), Trump said he would sign the bill if it passes both the House and the Senate.

“Sure, I would,” Trump had said from the Oval Office. He added, “Let the Senate look at it. Let anybody look at it. But don't talk about it too much, because honestly, I don't want to take it away from us. It's really a Democrat problem."

Advertisement

What does it mean? The decisive, bipartisan work showed mounting pressure on lawmakers and the Trump administration. They must now meet long-held demands that the Justice Department release files on Epstein. The well-connected financier killed himself in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls.

For survivors of Epstein’s abuse, passage of the bill was a watershed moment in a years-long quest for accountability.

Only one lawmaker opposed the bill Only one lawmaker opposed the bill: Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican who supports Trump. He cast the only “nay” vote in the House's 427-1 tally. He expressed concern that the legislation could lead to the release of information about innocent people mentioned in the federal investigation.

Advertisement

What does the bill say? The bill forces the release within 30 days of all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in federal prison.

It would allow the Justice Department to redact information about Epstein’s victims or continuing federal investigations, but not information due to “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”

Trump's U-turn on Epstein files Trump has said he cut ties with Epstein years ago, but tried for months to move past the demands for disclosure.

But on Sunday, Trump called on his fellow Republicans in Congress to vote for the release of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Advertisement

“And it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown'.”