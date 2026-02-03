Epstein files top 7 'big' revelations: From Reid Hoffman's presence at late financier's island to Norway princess' link

Friday's release of the latest batch of documents linked with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have brought several high profile, rich and powerful personalities into limelight. On 30 January, Justice Department published fresh public court records from Epstein and his confidant Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal cases and civil lawsuits. The website showed more than 800,000 records, including emails with Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman, Howard Lutnick, Steve Tisch, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, and Mette-Marit. Listed below are top ‘8’ big revelations.

Billionaire Elon Musk is among one of the famous individuals whose name appeared in the latest batch of Epstein files. The Tesla CEO expressed interest in visiting Epstein’s private island in both 2012 and 2023 in these communications. In an apparent email addressed to Elon Musk, Epstein wrote, “Reid (Hoffman) was on the island last weekend, do you think you will be in carib (or Caribbean) for xmas? new years?(sic)” In another email, Musk asked Epstein, “What day/night will be the wildest party on our island?”

Meanwhile, Reid Hoffman is LinkedIn co-founder who has accused Musk of masking his involvement with Epstein. In the context of visits to Epstein’s controversial private island, his New York apartment and his New Mexico ranch, Musk said that Epstein planned to involve him in his circle via Hoffman but failed.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's name also appeared in the investigative material. Suggesting that Howard Lutnick met Epstein, a 2012 email from the later to former states, “Nice seeing you." However, Lutnick dismissed the claims and previously said they had not spoken since 2005.

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch’s link with convicted sex offender can be traced with the sexually charged conversations between the two. An email thread from 2013 suggests that Tisch asked Epstein if a “Ukrainian Girl” was a “pro or civilian" and whether a particular woman was “fun" at a time when Epstein had a conviction for procuring a child for prostitution. In another email, the convicted paedophile had described a woman as “Tahitian” named “Emily,” wondering if she was a “working girl?” In another disturbing conversation with the late financier, Tisch asked “Is my present in NYC?” to which Epstein said yes. In response, Tisch asked, “Can I get my surprise to take me to lunch tomorrow?”

The records revels that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates attempted to conceal an STD from his then-wife, Melinda French Gates. He caught the infection following alleged sexual encounters with 'Russian girls'. In another email, Epstein claimed that Gates urged him to delete certain messages related to his STD diagnosis. "Your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your p****,” it said.

US President Donald Trump’s name appears in the new trove of materials indicate that Trump hosted parties at his Mar-a-Lago estate which was attended by high-profile figures. The allegations involve a teenager, roughly 13-14 years old, who was “forced to perform ‘oral sex.' Another document mentions Trump's name in connection with unverified tips sent to the FBI, and in the handwritten notes taken during an interview with a victim. According to the statement of Epstein employee, Trump visited Epstein’s home. Some emails suggest that a woman named Melania shared a friendly relationship with Trump in 2002 and mentioned traveling to Palm Beach.

Norway’s crown princess Mette-Marit had years of contact with Epstein, newly released documents on Friday suggest. As per the latest tranche, the crown princess borrowed Epstein's property located in Palm Beach, Florida, for several days. In early 2013 when Mette-Marit borrowed the estate through a mutual friend, broadcaster NRK reported.

