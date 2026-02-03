Epstein files top 7 'big' revelations: From Reid Hoffman's presence at late financier's island to Norway princess' link

Friday's release of the latest batch of documents linked with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have brought several high profile, rich and powerful personalities into limelight. On 30 January, Justice Department published fresh public court records from Epstein and his confidant Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal cases and civil lawsuits. The website showed more than 800,000 records, including emails with Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman, Howard Lutnick, Steve Tisch, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, and Mette-Marit. Listed below are top ‘8’ big revelations.
In an apparent email addressed to Elon Musk, Epstein wrote, “Reid (Hoffman) was on the island last weekend, do you think you will be in carib (or Caribbean) for xmas? new years?(sic)” In another email, Musk asked Epstein, “What day/night will be the wildest party on our island?”
In the context of visits to Epstein’s controversial private island, his New York apartment and his New Mexico ranch, Musk said that Epstein planned to involve him in his circle via Hoffman but failed.
An email thread from 2013 suggests that Tisch asked Epstein if a “Ukrainian Girl” was a “pro or civilian" and whether a particular woman was “fun" at a time when Epstein had a conviction for procuring a child for prostitution. In another email, the convicted paedophile had described a woman as “Tahitian” named “Emily,” wondering if she was a “working girl?” In another disturbing conversation with the late financier, Tisch asked “Is my present in NYC?” to which Epstein said yes. In response, Tisch asked, “Can I get my surprise to take me to lunch tomorrow?”
Another document mentions Trump's name in connection with unverified tips sent to the FBI, and in the handwritten notes taken during an interview with a victim. According to the statement of Epstein employee, Trump visited Epstein’s home. Some emails suggest that a woman named Melania shared a friendly relationship with Trump in 2002 and mentioned traveling to Palm Beach.
The crown princess embarrassed with the revelation, regretted her decision and expressed her “deep sympathy and solidarity” with the victims and said, “I deeply regret this, and it is a responsibility I must bear. I showed poor judgment and regret having had any contact with Epstein at all.”