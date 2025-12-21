Why Epstein files triggered backlash, legal threats for Trump’s justice department ahead of 2026 midterm polls

The US Department of Justice released thousands of files related to the probe into the crimes of sex offender and late financier Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, December 18. However, US President Donald Trump’s Justice Department was reportedly hit with legal threats and scathing outrage over the release of the files.

Here's why Epstein files triggered backlash and legal threats for Trump’s justice department

This is because the US Department released only a partial tranche of the Epstein-related documents, with much of the information within them redacted, citing the extensive effort required in reviewing the materials and the need to protect Epstein's victims.

Congressional Democrats alleged that the move violated the law — the Epstein Files Transparency Act — which mandates the near-complete disclosure of these documents by December 19. They also accused the administration of protecting Trump with the incomplete release.

“The justice department’s document dump this afternoon does not comply with Thomas Massie and my Epstein Transparency Act,” Ro Khanna, the California Democratic congressman who co-authored the law requiring full disclosure of all Epstein files by December 19, was quoted by The Guardian as saying in a video statement.

Khanna said in a series of posts, “The DOJ still is covering up for prominent men who abused or raped young girls or were at parties where these young girls were being paraded & abused.”

He told a media house that there were two key documents the survivors wanted released — “a 60-count indictment before Epstein got his sweetheart deal and an 82-page memo backing it up — but neither are in today’s release.”

Mulling legal actions Ro Khanna said, “It is an incomplete release, with too many redactions. Thomas Massie and I are exploring all options,” including possible impeachment of Justice Department officials, finding them in contempt of Congress.

Khanna also floated the possibility of “referring for prosecution those who are obstructing justice”.

“Unfortunately, today’s document release by @AGPamBondi and @DAGToddBlanche grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law that @realDonaldTrump signed just 30 days ago. @RepRoKhannais correct,” Massie, a Kentucky member of Congress and co-author of this legislation, said on X.

“A future [justice department] could convict the current AG and others because the Epstein Files Transparency Act is not like a Congressional Subpoena which expires at the end of each Congress,” Massie said at another point.

Meanwhile, Josh Sorbe, a spokesman for Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also made a statement, referring to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel.

He said, "The Justice Department’s failure to fully comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act not only violates the law, it continues this administration’s pattern of protecting President Trump and other perpetrators and perpetuating the ongoing Bondi-Patel cover up at the expense of Epstein’s survivors."

White House defends The White House hit Democrats over their ties to the disgraced financier following the release of the documents.

“The Trump administration is the most transparent in history,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

Jackson said, “By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, and President Trump recently calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, the Trump administration has done more for the victims than Democrats ever have.”

US Vice President JD Vance also reacted to a social media post, asking, “What possible interest would the US government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh…”

At least 16 files disappeared Frustrations mounted on Saturday as the US Justice Department released some new 'Epstein files', while also removing more than a dozen others from its website related to Epstein, with no explanation.

At least 16 files disappeared from the department’s public webpage, according to an Associated Press tally.

The missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers.

In that image, inside a drawer among other photos, was a photograph of Trump, alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Justice Department did not say why the files were removed or whether their disappearance was intentional. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee pointed to the missing image featuring a Trump photo in a post on X, writing: “What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”

Released filed 'offered little new insight' The tens of thousands of pages made public offered little new insight into Epstein’s crimes or the prosecutorial decisions that allowed him to avoid serious federal charges for years, while omitting some of the most closely watched materials, including FBI interviews with victims and internal Justice Department memos on charging decisions.

The records, required to be released under a recent law passed by Congress, hardly reference several powerful figures long associated with Epstein, including Britain’s former Prince Andrew, renewing questions about who was scrutinized, who was not, and how much the disclosures truly advance public accountability.

Controversial Epstein Files released The releases so far have been heavy on images of Epstein’s homes in New York City and the US Virgin Islands, with some photos of celebrities and politicians.

The material included court records and evidence from the legal case against Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence on sex trafficking charges.

The documents also included pictures, phone records and notes from investigations into notorious sex offender, revealing new details about the late financier’s relationships with prominent business leaders and politicians.

There was a series of never-before-seen photos of former President Bill Clinton but fleetingly few of Trump. Both have been associated with Epstein, but both have since disowned those friendships.

Neither has been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and there was no indication the photos played a role in the criminal cases brought against him.