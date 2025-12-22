Epstein files: Trump photo re-uploaded amid furore; DOJ explains reason for removal — what it said

Under heavy fire over an alleged 'cover-up' of files linked to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sunday re-uploaded a photo of President Donald Trump found in the disgraced financier's possession.

The DOJ, in a social media post, said that the photo had been taken down from the website out of an "abundance of caution", adding that it had been re-uploaded after a review found that it contained no evidence of Epstein victims being depicted in the photo.

"The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims," the US Justice Department said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review. After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction," it added.

Netizens, however, were not amused.

"Sorry we got caught," wrote one user on X, while another added, "The taxpayers who pay your salaries demand complete transparency from our government. The more you attempt to hide the perpetrators of these heinous acts, the more you expose your partiality. Justice is meant to be blind, not partisan."

Another user wrote, "I don't know what's more worrying, that attempt at corruption, or the incompetence at carrying it out."

The image in question shows a desk containing printed photographs recovered from Epstein's possession. Among the printed photographs was one that showed the current US President and Melania Trump alongside the disgraced financier and Ghislaine Maxwell.

An alleged cover-up The image had initially been uploaded as part of the thousands of files that were released by the DOJ on Friday, but was taken down promptly afterwards, sparking heavy online criticism about a 'cover-up'.

Even as netizens raged over the deletion of the photo—file 468 of the latest release— Democrats on the House Oversight Committee joined the chorus, asking Attorney General Pam Bondi, "What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public."

The deletion of the Trump photo, however, was not the only point of contention, with reports over the weekend claiming that as many as 15 to 16 files were taken down from the DOJ website shortly after the latest release of the Epstein files.

As pressure mounted on the DOJ, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday defended the department, saying that the removals had nothing to do with Trump and had been carried out to protect the identities of Epstein's victims at the behest of victim advocacy groups.

"You can see in that photo there are photographs of women. And so we learned after releasing that photograph that there were concerns about those women and the fact that we had put that photo up. So we pulled that photo down. It has nothing to do with President Trump," Blanche, who has become the DOJ's face for questions surrounding the Epstein files, told NBC on Sunday during its 'Meet the Press' programme.

However, it wasn't just the deletion of this one photo that sparked the ire of Americans': the freshly released batch of Epstein files were heavily redacted, including one fully redacted 119-page Grand Jury document, which critics said went against the nature of full disclosure mandated by the recently-passed Epstein Files Transparency Act.

"Most transparent admin in history? These redactions are an absolute mockery of the survivors of Epstein’s abuse and the American people," wrote Pennsylvania Representative Summer Lee, echoing the sentiments of many.

In response, the DOJ on Sunday also released a version of the previously censored 119-page Grand Jury document with "mininal redactions", saying, "Documents and photos will continue to be reviewed consistent with the law and with an abundance of caution for victims and their families."