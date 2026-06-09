Epstein files: US House panel to interview alleged conduit Lesley Groff, once called ‘extension’ of financier's brain

The US House Oversight Committee on Tuesday (local time) is set to hold a closed-door interview with a woman who played a prominent role in the life of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose name appeared more than 160,000 times in the Department of Justice (DOJ) records related to the convicted sex offender.

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Lesley Groff worked as Epstein's executive secretary in New York for over 18 years and was once described by the convicted offender as an "extension of my brain", ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Documents have revealed that Groff, while working for Epstein, donned many hats. Among her job requirements were scheduling Epstein's meetings with celebrities, scientists, and politicians. Additionally, she would book his daily massage appointments whenever he was in New York and also arrange travel for women linked to him. She was also one of the four women listed as potential co-conspirators in Epstein's controversial non-prosecution agreement in 2007.

Federal prosecutors have said that "numerous victims [of Epstein] had indicated that she was responsible for scheduling massages during which they were sexually abused."

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Groff's to face panel Lesley Groff will appear before the committee as part of the ongoing inquiry into the federal government's handling of investigations into Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators. The committee has also interviewed former Attorney General Pam Bondi, Epstein's longtime personal assistant Sarah Kellen, and a prison guard who was on duty the night Epstein died in his jail cell.

According to the report, in September last year, an Epstein survivor named Marina Lacerda called out Groff specifically at a press conference and alleged that the latter had called her so many times to go to Epstein's place for a massage that she dropped out of high school before the ninth grade.

Epstein survivor recalls Groff's alleged role in abuse network Speaking with ABC News, Lacerda, who was one of the key witnesses who led to Epstein's indictment in 2019 for child sex trafficking, said Groff was the conduit to Epstein.

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She added, "Anything that had to do with Jeffrey Epstein had to go through Lesley Groff."

Groff's alleged role in Epstein's abuse network However, Groff, like many others, has consistently denied any knowledge of, or participation in, Epstein's crimes. Groff, now 59, was interviewed by investigators two years later and told prosecutors that arranging massage appointments for Epstein was simply one of many tasks she handled. She said scheduling massages accounted for only roughly one per cent of her responsibilities.

She was hired in 2001 by Epstein and later told the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that she was immediately impressed by the late financier's lifestyle and the company he kept, describing it as "pretty incredible to see all the people Epstein dealt with in politics, television, et cetera."

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Further, DOJ records have revealed that Groff received a salary of $60,000 a year, which was doubled to $120,000 within four years.

According to a report in The New York Times in 2005, Epstein bought Groff a new Mercedes and paid for a nanny to ensure that she would keep working for him.

Also Read | Trump and Epstein videos projected on Washington hotel building

Jeffrey Epstein case The case against Jeffrey Epstein stemmed from a complaint lodged in 2006 by the parents of a 14-year-old girl, who accused Epstein of allegedly molesting their daughter at his Florida residence. Additionally, many other underage girls also accused the late financier of paying them to perform sexual acts with him. He was arrested in 2019 and died in his cell while awaiting trial.

Reports suggest that several wealthy people have had contact with Epstein, with some accused of wrongdoing. Epstein's associate and one-time girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, used to recruit and manage his stable of victims, according to media reports.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.