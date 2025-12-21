Epstein files: What is viral File 468 missing from thousands of documents? DOJ quietly removes photo showing...

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee pointed to the missing image featuring a Trump photo in a post on X, writing: “What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”

Akriti Anand
Published21 Dec 2025, 11:15 AM IST
This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein.
This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein. ((U.S. Department of Justice via AP))

'File 468' was among the documents allegedly deleted after they were released by the US Department of Justice as part of the 'Epstein files' on December 19.

The blackout of many documents, combined with control over their release by officials in President Donald Trump's administration, fueled allegations of a high-level cover-up.

What did file 468 contain?

It's alleged that 'File 468' was one of the files that showed US President Donald Trump.

View full Image
'Oversight Dems' shared the picture on the social media platform

A verified X handle termed 'Oversight Dems' shared the picture on the social media platform, claiming, “This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release.”

Several reports claimed that the missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers.

In that image, inside a drawer among other photos, was a photograph of Trump, alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, the Associated Press reported.

US DOJ reacts

The Justice Department didn’t answer questions Saturday about why the files disappeared but said in a post on X that “photos and other materials will continue being reviewed and redacted consistent with the law in an abundance of caution as we receive additional information.”

The department said in a post on Sunday, December 21, “Photos and other materials will continue being reviewed and redacted consistent with the law in an abundance of caution as we receive additional information.”

is now missing. It was one of the few files that showed Trump. They deleted that one, which appears to be the clearest sign yet of a cover-up.

