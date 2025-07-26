Epstein island visitors tracked: Data broker's leak reveals mobile trail to elite homes, yachts, and hotels

A newly unearthed trove of location data has revealed the movements of nearly 200 individuals who visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James, in the years before his 2019 arrest.

The data, discovered by WIRED, was collected and inadvertently exposed by Near Intelligence, a controversial international data broker with ties to the defence industry.

What Do These Leaked Records Show? The leaked records show that these individuals—many of them wealthy, influential, and seemingly unfazed by Epstein’s criminal history—left behind a digital trail linking their visits to known addresses, offices, luxury hotels, and private marinas.

Using mobile device location pings, Near’s system tracked their routes with remarkable precision, identifying not just general movements but pinpointing positions within mere centimetres.

Mapped data illustrates how visitors journeyed from places such as the Ritz-Carlton on neighbouring St Thomas Island to a specific dock at the American Yacht Harbor—formerly co-owned by Epstein.

From there, individuals were ferried directly to Little Saint James, where the tracking continued across the island’s notorious sites, including its beach cabanas, private pools, and the enigmatic temple-like structure often cited in investigations.

What Are The Prosecutors Claiming? The revelations are especially damning given the backdrop of Epstein’s criminal accusations. Prosecutors claim the financier sexually abused and trafficked underage girls, some as young as 14.

In a separate lawsuit, the former attorney general of the US Virgin Islands alleged that children as young as 12 were trafficked to Epstein by people within his elite circle.

The data, covering the period from July 2016 to July 6, 2019—the day of Epstein’s arrest—provides a rare and chilling digital footprint of the many unnamed individuals who continued to visit the island despite its infamy.

