‘Epstein makes Bernie Madoff look like a Boy Scout’: Leslie Wexner tells House Oversight Committee

Billionaire Leslie Wexner

has claimed that he was "conned by the world Olympic all-time con artist" Jeffrey Epstein. Wexner made the claims on Wednesday, during his deposition before the House Oversight Committee, about his long-standing ties with the convicted sex offender.

Ties between Wexner was Epstein Wexner was Epstein's main client starting in the late 1980s, providing him the institutional legitimacy and capital needed to access global elites. In 1991, Wexner even granted Epstein full power of attorney over his personal and business finances.

Advertisement

Epstein served as a trustee for the Wexner Foundation and helped manage its multi-million dollar budget.

However, during the deposition, Wexner said Epstein stole hundreds of millions from him.

‘Didn’t know then' When asked why he did not press charges against Epstein or report him to authorities, Wexner said he was not aware of the magnitude.

"At the time, I didn't know," Wexner said, according to ABC News.

"When you found out, why didn't you go after him?" Wexner was asked. "Is it because he was a good friend?"

The 88-year-old refused to answer directly and said he was advised by his father: "You don't get into a pissing contest with an elephant."

‘Would make Madoff look like boy scout’ Wexner then went on to compare Epstein to Bernie Madoff, the mastermind of the largest known Ponzi scheme in history.

Advertisement

"In hindsight, you know, uh, looking back, he would make Bernie Madoff look like a boy scout. So complete -- so diabolical. I mean, just incredible, sinister," Wexner said.

Madoff is accused of defrauding thousands of investors of an estimated $64.8 billion over several decades.

Also Read | Madoff explains his fraud: I wanted to please everybody

According to Wexner, he severed ties in late 2007 after discovering Epstein had misappropriated "vast sums" of money.

Asked if he ever had any contact with Epstein after 2008, when he pleaded guilty to solicitation of minors, Wexner said, "Never talked to him. Never saw him, as far as I was concerned. Once we knew how bad he was, he was dead."

This claim contradicts the recently released Epstein documents, which showed that the two had been in touch until at least June 2008.

Advertisement

Allegations against Wexner Wexner has been named by the late Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, saying that she was trafficked for him. Wexner has vehemently denied these claims and has never been charged with a crime.

During the deposition, Wexner also claimed that he never engaged socially with Epstein.

"What common interests did you share with Mr. Epstein?" Wexner was asked, to which he said, "None."