Epstein once showed photos of Trump With topless women, claims author Michael Wolff; White House dismisses allegation

Author Michael Wolff claimed that Jeffrey Epstein once showed him photos allegedly depicting Donald Trump with topless young women sitting on his lap, taken at Epstein’s Palm Beach residence about a decade ago.

The Daily Beast reported that Wolff speaking on Thursday’s episode of Inside Trump’s Head with host Joanna Coles, said: “I am one of the people who has seen these pictures. And these are pictures that Jeffrey Epstein would take out of his safe and kind of display on his dining room table almost as you would playing cards. This amused him to have these pictures.”

Wolff reportedly said Epstein brought out around a dozen snapshots, resembling Polaroids, during their discussion about Trump.

Description of the alleged photos The news outlet quoted Wolff as saying: “There were specifically three that I remember—and this is now almost 10 years ago—but the three that I remember are two in which topless young women, and I don’t know the ages of these women, but they are young, are sitting in Trump’s lap. And this is outside Jeffrey Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, around the swimming pool.”

As per the report, he added that one photo showed Trump wearing light pants with a stain on them.

“In the third picture, he’s wearing light pants and there’s a stain on the front of his trousers. And the girls—three, four, four or five as I remember—are pointing at the stain and laughing. And that is what I remember,” Wolff said.

Epstein’s reaction and fear of Trump Wolff said he urged Epstein to make the photos public after Trump was elected President. Epstein, however, refused.

“And he said, ‘I can’t now. I may be such and such, but I’m not crazy,’ implying that he had some reason to fear the wrath of Donald Trump,” Wolff reportedly recalled.

Wolff also mentioned that Epstein had previously approached him about writing a book on his life.

White House hits back The Daily Beast stated that when contacted for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung sharply dismissed Wolff’s account, saying: “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Bondi questioned in Senate hearing The controversy surrounding the alleged photos resurfaced earlier this week when Attorney General Pam Bondi faced questioning from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) during a Senate hearing. She asked whether the FBI had discovered any such images during its search of Epstein’s properties.