Epstein proposed introducing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to Russian woman, reveal newly released files by DOJ

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday made public a vast trove of investigative materials related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who had proposed arranging a meeting between a Russian woman and King Charles III’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

It released over three million pages of records, more than 2,000 videos, and nearly 180,000 images in the latest batch.

References to the woman appear in some of the millions of pages released Friday by the US Justice Department, including what seems to be a later exchange about a possible invitation to Buckingham Palace.

What did documents reveal? According to the documents, in an email dated August 12, 2010, Epstein wrote to Andrew, calling him as “The Duke”, saying he had “a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with,” and noted that she would be in London from August 20 to 24, according to AFP.

The messages show that Andrew asked what Epstein had told her about him and whether she would be carrying “a message” from Epstein.

In a follow-up email, Andrew said he would be in Geneva on August 22 but added that he “would be delighted to see her".

Epstein described the woman as 26 years old, Russian, clever, and beautiful, and noted that she already had the prince’s email address. The documents do not indicate that any meeting ever occurred.

Andrew, who has consistently maintained his innocence, was stripped of all his royal titles by the king last year due to his association with Epstein.

Weeks afterward, the two appear to have discussed the possibility of dining at Buckingham Palace.

One message shows that Epstein reached out to Andrew on September 27, 2010 while in London, mentioning, “What time would you like me... we will also need (to)... have private time.”

Andrew responded that he was departing Scotland and added: “We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.”

Two days later, Andrew sent another email.

“Delighted for you to come here to BP (Buckingham Palace). Come with whomever and I’ll be here free from 1600ish to 2000,” he wrote.

The documents do not make establish whether any dinner at the palace — then the official London residence of the late Queen Elizabeth II, actually happened.

Epstein had been released on probation from house arrest in August 2010 after being sentenced for procuring a girl under the age of 18 for prostitution, the report noted.

In a 2019 BBC interview, Andrew said he had ended his association with the sex offender after December 2010, though court records later showed that he continued to remain in contact with him.

Meanwhile, documents released last year, along with a posthumous memoir by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Andrew of sexual assault, renewed public outrage in the UK over his links to Epstein.

The controversy ultimately led the king to strip his brother of all royal titles and honours and announce that he would be forced to leave his 30-room mansion on the royal estate in Windsor, west of London.

The former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has consistently denied sexually abusing Giuffre, who alleged that she was trafficked to have sex with him on three instances, including twice when she was 17. After Giuffre filed a lawsuit against him, Andrew paid a multi-million-pound settlement in 2022 without admitting any wrongdoing. Giuffre, a dual US and Australian citizen, died by suicide at her home in Australia in April. Epstein died by suicide while in jail on August 10, 2019.