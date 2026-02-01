Epstein scandal twist: Maxwell says only she can reveal why Trump and Clinton are ‘innocent'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney, David Markus, claimed on Monday (February 9) that his client alone can explain why President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton — both once friendly with Jeffrey Epstein — are “innocent of any wrongdoing.” Markus said Maxwell would be willing to testify publicly, but only if granted clemency by Trump.

“If this Committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path,” Markus said.

“Ms Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation,” he said.

“Ms Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump.”

Maxwell invokes Fifth Amendment The 64-year-old, serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, refused to answer questions from a US congressional panel on Monday, invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

She had been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to testify about her relationship with Epstein and potential co-conspirators.

“As expected, Ghislaine Maxwell took the Fifth and refused to answer any questions,” committee chairman James Comer told reporters. “This is obviously very disappointing.”

House Panel expresses frustration Comer said lawmakers had hoped to question Maxwell about the scope of Epstein’s crimes and the individuals who may have been involved.

“We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators,” he said.

Maxwell was subpoenaed to testify virtually from a Texas prison, where she is currently incarcerated.

Epstein background and documents released Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He had extensive ties to powerful figures across politics, business, and entertainment, fueling years of speculation and public scrutiny.

Maxwell’s deposition comes amid the Justice Department’s recent release of millions of documents, photographs, and videos related to the Epstein investigation. Authorities have said no new prosecutions are expected.

Clintons summoned, Trump not called The House Oversight Committee has also summoned former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to testify about their interactions with Epstein. The Clintons have requested that their depositions be held publicly to prevent political misuse.