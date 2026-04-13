Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant responds to Melania’s call for victim testimony, calls for Trump couple to testify

Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant has publicly responded to First Lady Melania Trump’s recent remarks urging Congress to hear testimony from victims, releasing a video message on Instagram.

Bryant, who alleges she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein when she was 20 years old in 2002, said victims have already spoken out but justice has not followed.

“Hello Melania Trump. My name is Juliette Bryant. I’m an Epstein survivor. You want girls to testify under oath, well here I am testifying that everything I said is true,” Bryant said in the video.

Claims about victim testimony and safety concerns In her statement, Bryant suggested that some victims who previously testified faced serious consequences.

“Unfortunately a lot of the girls who testified died,” she said, without providing specific details or evidence in the video.

She added: “Maybe it’s time that you and your husband testify too,” Bryant said, referring to Melania Trump and President Donald Trump.

Bryant alleges grooming via modeling offer, claims abuse on private island A woman identified as Bryant told CBS News in February this year that she was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein at age 20 while studying psychology and philosophy in Cape Town, South Africa, where she also worked part-time as a model.

She said a woman she met on a night out offered to introduce her to a powerful American figure described as “American royalty.”

“She said she knew a man who was here who was the ‘King Of America,’ and he was here with Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker,” Bryant was quoted as saying to the news outlet.

Brief meeting with Epstein, Clinton and others Bryant said she was taken to a restaurant where she briefly met Epstein and several prominent individuals.

“Sure enough, there they were. Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Jeffrey Epstein, and a few government officials from South Africa,” she said.

She added that the interaction lasted only a few minutes and said she does not accuse any of the individuals of wrongdoing, the news outlet reported.

Visa arrangements and quick travel to the US Bryant told the outlet that shortly after the meeting, Epstein’s associates contacted her about modeling opportunities and travel arrangements.

“Epstein said he thought I’d be great for Victoria’s Secret,” she said, adding that visa and ticket arrangements were quickly organized.

“They arranged for me to get a visa to come to America… and basically within three weeks, I was in America,” Bryant reportedly said.

Alleged assault during flight to Caribbean Bryant said she was later told she would travel to Epstein’s private island, believing it was for a modeling assignment.

“We went to Teterboro airport and they were waiting on the airplane there… They didn’t check our passports, our luggage, nothing,” she said.

She alleged that during the flight, Epstein assaulted her.

“As the airplane took off, he started touching me forcibly… I realized, this is not a modeling opportunity, I’ve been kidnapped,” Bryant said.

Claims of trafficking on Epstein’s private island Bryant said she was taken to Epstein’s private island and remained there for an extended period, later describing it as a case of trafficking.

She said this lasted for years, according to her account.