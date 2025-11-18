Epstein survivors demand release of all files in emotional video: ‘It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows’

The anti-trafficking organization World Without Exploitation has released a video PSA featuring survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, urging Congress to release all remaining Epstein files. The video, published Sunday, comes just days before the House is scheduled to vote on a bill compelling the full release of Justice Department documents related to Epstein.

Advertisement

The PSA features 11 women holding photos of themselves at the ages they first encountered Epstein. Several wipe away tears or struggle through their lines as they recount their stories.

“There’s about a thousand of us,” one woman says.

“It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows.”

The video repeats a collective message:

“It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows.

It’s time to shine a light into the darkness.”

The PSA ends with an on-screen message: “Five administrations and we’re still in the dark.”

It is followed by a call for viewers to contact Congress and demand the files’ release.

The campaign directs the public to a link that sends automated letters of support to lawmakers.

Advertisement

Political pressure intensifies The PSA arrives as Congress prepares for a high-stakes vote. The House will consider legislation to force the disclosure of the full cache of DOJ documents tied to Epstein, years after the disgraced financier died by suicide in federal custody in 2019.

Recently, President Donald Trump abruptly reversed his opposition to releasing the files.

Trump previously dismissed the release of Epstein-related emails as a Democratic “hoax,” claiming “some stupid” and “foolish” Republicans had fallen for it.

His sudden shift marks a significant political moment, as Trump had long resisted additional disclosures.

White House pushes back on accusations Last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump amid renewed scrutiny sparked by the release of emails mentioning him.

Advertisement

The emails “prove absolutely nothing, other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong,” Leavitt told reporters.

Trump has repeatedly denied any involvement in Epstein’s crimes. Epstein associated with numerous wealthy and politically connected figures prior to his arrest.

Ongoing investigations Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2022 and is reportedly seeking to have her sentence reduced.