In a direct address to Americans at the Super Bowl 60, survivors of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein called for full transparency in what they described as the 'largest sex-trafficking' scandal in the world.

Their emotional appeal, released by World Without Exploitation, was broadcast via a public service announcement (PSA) on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Epstein survivors' Super Bowl ad featured victims who spoke directly to the public and demanded that Americans stand with them. They urged the US citizens to pressure US Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all information related to the case.

“We all deserve the truth,” said the victims in the video. The PSA's closing message states: “Stand With Us. Tell Attorney General Pam Bondi: IT'S TIME FOR THE TRUTH.”

On YouTube, they wrote: “You don’t ‘move on’ from the largest sex trafficking ring in the world. You expose it.”

Why does broadcasting at Super Bowl matter? Broadcasting the Epstein survivors' commercial at the Super Bowl 60 matters because it is one of the most-watched television events of the year. This timing demonstrates survivors' determination to keep public pressure on the DOJ.

The survivors and their advocates have argued that more transparency is needed, despite the latest cache of Epstein files released on January 30, which contained 3 million pages of records, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images.

These documents are being released under the new Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by US President Donald Trump.

However, the DOJ has only released half of the 6 million documents originally reviewed, with the remaining files reportedly containing child sexual abuse material, victim information, and legally protected records.

Epstein Files PDF: How to Download/Check the Latest Epstein Photos Step-by-Step? People can check the Epstein files from reputable news websites like BBC, Reuters, AP, The New York Times, etc. or search for "Jeffrey Epstein case latest news" on a search engine.

What do we know about Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scandal? Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. By that time, he had established an enormous network of wealthy and influential friends.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in 2019, and killed himself in jail a month later.

Emails made public last week show the crime did little to diminish the desire of that network to stay connected to the financier.

Thousands of documents released by the House Oversight Committee offer a new glimpse into what Epstein's relationships with business executives, reporters, academics and political players looked like over a decade.

They start with messages he sent and received around the time he finished serving his Florida sentence in 2009 and continue until the months before his arrest on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019.

During that time, Epstein's network was eclectic, spanning the globe and political affiliations: from the liberal academic Noam Chomsky to Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of Donald Trump.

Some reached out to support Epstein amid lawsuits and prosecutions, others sought introductions or advice on everything from dating to oil prices. One consulted him on how to respond to accusations of sexual harassment.