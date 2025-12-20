Bill Clinton, Alec Baldwin, Bill Gates & more high-profile celebrities named in Epstein's files: How to check it online

Epstein Files: In a move that may have far-reaching implications for many high-profile politicians and businessmen, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially released thousands of pages of pictures, phone records and notes from investigations into notorious sex offender and convicted late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The long-awaited Epstein Files have triggered widespread attention as people rush to understand the scope of Epstein's connections.

While the tranche includes heavy redactions, the US DOJ has said that it would release more files in the coming weeks.

What are the Epstein Files? The Epstein Files contain thousands of pages of investigative documents and court records detailing Epstein's vast network of associates and celebrities, his criminal activities, and his controversial 2008 plea deal.

These documents may prove crucial in getting a deeper look at systemic failures that allowed the financier to exploit minors for years.

The files also comprise materials linked to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted associate and one of the key enablers of the sexual crimes.

For the public, the DOJ Epstein Library may offer insights into the infamous Epstein Island, the Epstein client list, and his broader network of associates who ignored the crimes.

How to View the Epstein Files: Check step-by-step guide here An online portal known as the Epstein Library has been created by the US DOJ, organising the files into searchable categories.

First, visit the US DOJ's official website and navigate to the "Epstein Library" section

Now, select categories such as Court Records, FOIA Releases, or Transparency Act Disclosures

You can download the available PDFs and image sets, or search within files According to reports, several major local news outlets, including CBS News, have also launched searchable databases to make their archives more accessible.

Epstein associates and celebrities: Who all are in the files The disclosures under the Epstein Files Transparency Act reveal a wide range of celebrities connected to Epstein through photos, travel logs, etc.

Some of the names include the former US President Bill Clinton, Alec Baldwin and Naomi Campbell, alongside images of Michael Jackson and Diana Ross. Other celebrities and business leaders, including Richard Branson, Kevin Spacey and Bill Gates, appear in images within the collection.