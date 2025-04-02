New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ corruption case dismissed after Donald Trump’s Justice Department drops charges

A federal judge dismissed the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday, granting the Justice Department’s request to drop criminal charges so the Democrat could assist in President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts.

Judge Dale E. Ho ruled to dismiss the case "with prejudice," ensuring the charges cannot be refiled in the future. He rejected the Justice Department’s request to dismiss the case "without prejudice," which would have left open the possibility of reinstating charges after the mayoral election.

Judicial reasoning “Dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the mayor’s freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration,” Judge Ho stated. “He might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents.”

Impact on City Hall and federal prosecution The legal battle created turmoil in City Hall and the Justice Department, raising concerns about Adams’ political independence. Several federal prosecutors in New York and Washington resigned rather than comply with the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul considered removing Adams from office but ultimately decided against it, instead proposing increased oversight for city government.

Adams pleads not guilty At a February 19 hearing, Adams defended himself, stating, “I have not committed a crime.” Following the dismissal, he reassured New Yorkers, saying, “I am solely beholden to the 8.3 million New Yorkers that I represent, and I will always put this city first.”

Background of the case Adams was indicted in 2024 on bribery and corruption charges, accused of accepting illegal campaign contributions and travel perks from a Turkish official in exchange for political favors, including expediting the opening of a diplomatic building that had not passed fire inspections.

The case was initially pursued under President Joe Biden’s administration, with a trial scheduled for April 2025. However, under Trump’s administration, the Justice Department moved to dismiss it, citing concerns about the case’s impact on immigration policy.