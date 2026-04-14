Eric Swalwell faces House Ethics probe following sexual assault allegations and Governor race exit

The House Ethics Committee has begun an investigation into whether Rep. Eric Swalwell, Democrat of California, engaged in sexual misconduct involving an employee under his supervision, the panel announced on Monday (April 13).

The move comes just one day after Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor following the emergence of allegations he denies.

The committee stressed that the investigation itself does not indicate wrongdoing.

“The mere fact that it is investigating these allegations… does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” the panel said.

Campaign collapse after allegations surface Swalwell stepped back from the governor’s race amid allegations, including claims of sexual assault.

“I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s,” Swalwell said in a social media post.

Mounting bipartisan calls for resignation Pressure is building from lawmakers in both parties, with several calling for Swalwell to resign from Congress.

Discussions have also begun around a possible House vote to expel him, though no formal action has been scheduled.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Democrat of Washington, said both Swalwell and Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales should step down.

“I think that this is very important that we believe women,” she said on NBC’s Meet The Press. “And that we show people across the Capitol and across the country that we will not accept this kind of behavior.”

Expulsion push enters congressional debate Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Republican of Florida, said she plans to file a motion to expel Swalwell, a move that could trigger counter-efforts from Democrats.

Rep. Byron Donalds, Republican of Florida, said he would support expulsion if such a vote reaches the House floor.

“These things are just completely unacceptable,” Donalds said. “Both gentlemen need to go home.”

Allegations detailed in media reports The San Francisco Chronicle reported that a woman accused Swalwell of sexual assault in 2019 and again in 2024, including incidents when she worked for him.

The report said she described being intoxicated and unable to consent in both cases and did not report the allegations to police due to fear of not being believed.

The newspaper also said it reviewed text messages and spoke with individuals she confided in.