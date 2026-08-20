Eric Swalwell sexual assault probe: FBI raids former Congressman’s DC home, seizes electronic devices

Federal agents seized electronic devices from former Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell at a San Francisco airport before raiding his Washington, DC, home the following day as part of an ongoing federal investigation linked to sexual assault allegations, CNN reported citing sources.

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The developments come months after Swalwell resigned from Congress following reports detailing allegations of sexual misconduct and withdrew from the race for governor of California.

Devices seized at San Francisco airport Federal agents reportedly stopped Swalwell at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday and seized electronic devices from him.

Agents then searched his Washington, DC, residence the following day, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The raids are reportedly connected to allegations of sexual assault that have been publicly reported against the former congressman.

Three women who have publicly discussed allegations of sexual misconduct involving Swalwell, CNN reported saying they had also spoken with the FBI.

Investigations follow sexual misconduct allegations The San Francisco Chronicle first reported allegations that Swalwell sexually assaulted a woman twice, including during a period when she worked for him. CNN subsequently reported allegations from three additional women who accused Swalwell of various forms of sexual misconduct.

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The allegations included claims of unsolicited explicit messages and nude photographs.

Swalwell has denied the serious sexual assault allegation while acknowledging what he described as mistakes in judgment.

“I will fight the serious false allegation made against me,” Swalwell said on social media.

He added: “I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department previously opened criminal investigations following the reports.

House Ethics Committee probe The House Ethics Committee also opened an investigation into whether Swalwell engaged in sexual misconduct toward an employee under his supervision.

The investigation was announced in April, around the time Swalwell resigned from Congress.

The latest federal investigation represents a significant escalation because it involves federal agents and searches of Swalwell’s electronic devices and residence.

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The allegations remain allegations, and the investigation does not by itself establish that Swalwell committed a crime.

Swalwell resigns from Congress Swalwell, 51, resigned from the House in April after serving in Congress since 2013. He also abandoned his campaign for California governor.

He represented a district in the San Francisco Bay Area and became one of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent Democratic critics during Trump's first term.

Swalwell served on the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees and was among the Democratic lawmakers who prosecuted Trump's second impeachment following the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Earlier controversy involving alleged Chinese spy Swalwell has previously faced scrutiny over his contact with Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

Fang reportedly became involved with Swalwell’s political campaign when he was first running for Congress in 2012 and participated in fundraising for his 2014 campaign.

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Federal investigators alerted Swalwell to their concerns about Fang in 2015. Swalwell said he subsequently ended contact with her.

Then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee in 2023 over his past contact with Fang.

However, Swalwell was never accused of wrongdoing in connection with Fang. A House Ethics Committee investigation launched in 2021 was closed two years later without disciplinary action.

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