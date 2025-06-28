Eric Trump hints he could run for US President when Donald Trump's term ends

Eric Trump has openly hinted that he or another Trump family member may pursue the presidency after his father's second term concludes. In a candid interview with the Financial Times, the 41-year-old executive vice president of the Trump Organization suggested a political run would be "an easy one" for him, citing his disillusionment with current politicians and confidence in his own effectiveness. However, he expressed deep reservations about subjecting his children to the intense scrutiny and "brutality" his family endured over the past decade. "The real question is whether you want to drag your family into this," he stated, emphasizing the personal toll of public life.

More people in line before me, says Eric Unlike his politically active siblings, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, Eric has largely remained focused on the family business since 2017. Yet his remarks signal a potential shift, noting "other members of our family could do it too" when referencing a White House bid. While Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are widely seen as 2028 GOP frontrunners, Eric deliberately left the door open for Trump family involvement, telling reporters, "Time will tell... there are more people than just me."

His comments come amid speculation about Donald Trump Jr.’s own presidential ambitions, with betting markets offering 12/1 odds for the eldest son’s potential run.