Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, named new CEO and Chair of Turning Point USA

Turning Point USA has announced Erika Kirk as its new CEO and Chair of the Board, following the passing of her husband and founder Charlie Kirk. The organization highlighted Erika’s appointment as a continuation of Kirk’s vision and a reinforcement of the group’s mission.

In a statement, Turning Point USA reflected on the teachings of King Solomon from Ecclesiastes, noting that humanity is tested by God, and emphasizing that Charlie Kirk had prepared the organization to withstand even its greatest challenges.

“It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie's side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests,” the organization said.