Subscribe

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, named new CEO and Chair of Turning Point USA

In announcing Erika Kirk as CEO and Chair, Turning Point USA emphasized that Charlie Kirk had prepared the organization to withstand challenges. The statement reaffirmed its commitment to his ideals, declaring: “We have a country to save” and pledging to make his work more enduring than ever.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published18 Sep 2025, 10:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP
Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

Turning Point USA has announced Erika Kirk as its new CEO and Chair of the Board, following the passing of her husband and founder Charlie Kirk. The organization highlighted Erika’s appointment as a continuation of Kirk’s vision and a reinforcement of the group’s mission.

Advertisement

In a statement, Turning Point USA reflected on the teachings of King Solomon from Ecclesiastes, noting that humanity is tested by God, and emphasizing that Charlie Kirk had prepared the organization to withstand even its greatest challenges.

“It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie's side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests,” the organization said.

The statement further emphasized the group’s commitment to Kirk’s ideals: “All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk's mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save.’ We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie's work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”

Advertisement

 
 
Charlie Kirk
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsErika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, named new CEO and Chair of Turning Point USA
Read Next Story