Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, named new CEO and Chair of Turning Point USA

Turning Point USA has announced Erika Kirk as its new CEO and Chair of the Board, following the passing of her husband and founder Charlie Kirk. The organization highlighted Erika’s appointment as a continuation of Kirk’s vision and a reinforcement of the group’s mission.

In a statement, Turning Point USA reflected on the teachings of King Solomon from Ecclesiastes, noting that humanity is tested by God, and emphasizing that Charlie Kirk had prepared the organization to withstand even its greatest challenges.

“It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie's side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests,” the organization said.

The statement further emphasized the group’s commitment to Kirk’s ideals: “All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk's mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save.’ We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie's work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”