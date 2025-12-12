Erika Kirk hits back at Candace Owens for spreading conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s death

Erika Kirk urged Candace Owens to “stop” spreading conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s death, pushing back against weeks of online attacks. Owens has floated baseless claims about the investigation and Turning Point USA, prompting Erika — now CEO of the group — to call out the misinformation.

After Erika Kirk dismissed her conspiracy theories with a blunt "stop," Candace Owens accused Kirk of using an "emotional strategy" to shield Turning Point USA from criticism.
Erika Kirk delivered a blunt message to conservative commentator Candace Owens, who has spent weeks attacking her and spreading conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

“Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop,” Erika said during a conversation with CBS, according to the outlet’s report.

Owens fuels conspiracy claims

Since Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah State University, Owens has repeatedly pushed unfounded theories online, suggesting he was “betrayed,” that the federal government “lied about the investigation,” and even floating the baseless claim that “Israel may have been involved” in his death.

Owens has also targeted Turning Point USA — the conservative youth organization co-founded by Charlie — despite having once worked there herself.

Owens hits back

After Erika, now CEO of Turning Point USA, addressed her for the first time, Owens lashed out again.

“It is a positively ABSURD notion that you cannot critique a 150 million dollar organization because the CEO says they are like a family, and are grieving,” Owens wrote on X.

She accused Erika of using “the exact same emotional strategy deployed by BLM” after George Floyd’s death.

