Erika Kirk picks her president early — ‘husband’s friend’ JD Vance gets the 2028 nod

Erika Kirk, the chief executive of conservative organisation Turning Point USA, has publicly endorsed Vice President JD Vance for the presidency, signalling early backing for a figure widely viewed as a leading Republican contender in the 2028 race.

The endorsement was announced during a speech at Turning Point USA’s annual America Fest conference in Phoenix, where Kirk addressed thousands of activists and donors aligned with the MAGA movement. Vance is scheduled to speak at the gathering on Sunday.

Why does Erika Kirk's endorsement for JD Vance matter? Turning Point USA (TPUSA) has become one of the most influential political organisations on the American right, particularly among younger conservatives. Founded by Charlie Kirk, the group has played a significant role in mobilising grassroots support for former and current President Donald Trump and shaping the ideological direction of the conservative movement

Kirk, who assumed leadership of TPUSA after her husband was killed in September, framed her endorsement in personal as well as political terms.

“We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible,” she told the crowd, prompting loud applause from attendees.

The reference to “48” underscored the long-term ambition of the endorsement, positioning Vance as a future successor to Trump rather than a near-term challenger.

Has JD Vance confirmed a 2028 run? JD Vance has not formally committed to seeking the presidency. However, his position as vice president and his prominence within Trump-aligned politics have fuelled widespread speculation that he will eventually enter the race.

In October, he sought to temper such expectations in comments to the New York Post.

“My attitude is the American people elected me to be vice president,” Vance said. “I’m going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next three years and three months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let’s handle it then.”

Despite the cautious tone, few observers doubt that Vance is positioning himself for a future White House bid.

What role does Turning Point USA play in Republican politics? TPUSA commands significant influence within conservative activism, particularly through its presence on college campuses and at high-profile political events. Its conferences routinely attract senior Republican figures and rising stars seeking to connect with grassroots supporters.