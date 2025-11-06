Erika Kirk recalls Charlie Kirk’s murder amid JD Vance hug controversy: ‘Scene from a horror movie’

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, broke her silence after her intimate hug with US Vice President JD Vance sparked controversy, following her husband’s assassination in Utah. The mother of two recently opened up about being under constant surveillance in her recent interaction with Fox’s Jesse Watters. She also revealed her initial reaction to Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Erika Kirk recalls Charlie Kirk’s murder Erika Kirk was with her mother at a doctor's appointment on 10 September when her late husband, Charlie Kirk, arrived at Utah Valley University. Minutes before a gunman shot the co-founder of Turning Point USA in the neck, Erika saw videos of him tossing the MAGA hats into the crowd.

“I said, ‘Mom, look, it started.’ We saw the hats being flung. I put my phone down, and it was on silent,” Erika Kirk recalled. A few minutes later, Mikey McCoy, Turning Point USA’s chief of staff, called Erika to inform Charlie had been shot. McCoy urged Erika to “get the kids” and call security.

"I'll never forget. I sprinted out of her treatment center and just collapsed in the middle of the parking lot," Erika explained, recalling her reaction to the devastating news.

Erika Kirk urged Charlie Kirk to wear a bulletproof vest The mother of two told Jesse Watters that she has not watched the video of Charlie Kirk being shot. “I never saw the video, I never will see it,” she said on Primetime.

The 36-year-old revealed that she had earlier requested her husband to wear a bulletproof vest during public interactions. “I used to say, Charlie, have you ever thought about wearing a vest?” Erika told Fox News. “If they're going to get me, they're gonna get me,” Charlie told her, Erika recalled.

She said it would not have mattered if Charlie Kirk wore a vest at Utah Valley University on 10 September. "The way the bullet hit him, he died instantaneously. He died on the scene,” Erika explained.

“I'm so glad he didn't suffer. He blinked, and he was with the Lord,” the Turning Point USA CEO added.

Erika Kirk had rushed to the hospital in Utah, where Charlie had been taken. “We landed in Utah and went straight to the hospital,” she said. “It was a scene from a horror movie,” she added.

Erika Kirk on analysis of her ‘every move’ Recently, Erika Kirk’s hug with JD Vance caught significant attention on the internet. Additionally, after she said she saw similarities between Vance and her late husband, some Charlie Kirk supporters raked the 36-year-old over the coals. The 36-year-old also spoke about the matter and slammed critics for their constant scrutiny.

“There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning,” Erika told Fox News. “There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move. My every smile. My every tear,” she added.

