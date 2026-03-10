Erika Kirk replaces late husband Charlie Kirk on US Air Force Academy advisory board after Trump appointment

President Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to the Board of Visitors of the United States Air Force Academy, replacing her late husband who had served on the advisory body before his assassination in 2025.

The board plays an oversight role for the academy and provides recommendations to the US Department of Defense on key issues such as academic standards, morale and institutional management.

Charlie Kirk, co-founder of the conservative youth organisation, was appointed to the board by Donald Trump in March 2025. He attended one meeting in August before he was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10.

A White House spokesperson said the appointment would help continue his legacy.

“Charlie Kirk served proudly on the Board, inspiring not only the next generation of servicemembers, but millions around the world with his bold Christian faith, defense of the truth, and deep love of country,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said in a statement.

“Erika Kirk will continue his legacy and will be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our nation safe, strong and free.”

Role of the Board of Visitors The 16-member Board of Visitors acts as an advisory panel to the Defence Secretary, reviewing key aspects of the academy’s operations.

Its responsibilities include examining:

-Academic programmes and training standards

-Cadet morale and welfare

-Financial management

-Institutional policies and leadership

The board submits an annual report assessing the academy’s overall performance and recommending improvements.

Key members of the board Several prominent lawmakers and political figures serve on the board, including:

-Markwayne Mullin, a Republican senator from Oklahoma and Trump’s nominee for Homeland Security secretary

-Tommy Tuberville, Republican senator from Alabama

-Kevin Cramer, Republican senator from North Dakota

-Ted Budd, Republican senator from North Carolina

-John Hickenlooper, Democratic senator from Colorado

Legacy of Charlie Kirk Before his death at age 31, Charlie Kirk had become a prominent conservative voice on US college campuses through Turning Point USA. The organisation promotes conservative values among students and young voters across the United States.

Following his assassination, Erika Kirk stepped in as the group’s CEO.

The White House did not disclose the exact date of her appointment but described the decision as “the perfect choice.”