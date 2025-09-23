Erika Kirk’s journey: From competing in Trump-owned Miss USA pageant to leading Turning Point USA

Erika Kirk, 36, has emerged as a central figure in conservative politics following the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA.

Days later, she stepped into a leadership role at Turning Point USA. Her national profile began in 2012 when she competed in Miss USA representing Arizona, then co-owned by Donald Trump, marking an early link to the President.

Erika grew up in metro Phoenix in a close-knit Catholic family and first gained recognition by winning the 2012 Miss Arizona USA title. Her success brought local media coverage and opportunities to discuss her philanthropic work.

Erika went on to compete in the 2012 Miss USA pageant, which at the time was co-owned by Donald Trump through the Miss Universe Organization—a notable early link between Erika and Trump before she entered the conservative-political world.

Entertainment and faith-based ventures After the pageant, Erika made a brief appearance on Bravo’s Summer House in 2019, portraying a religious love interest. Despite offers for additional TV opportunities, she prioritized education, completing a master’s degree at Christian Liberty University. She also launched her faith-driven entrepreneurial projects, including the Proclaim Christian streetwear brand, BIBLEin365, and the nonprofit Everyday Heroes Like You, blending her public presence with a focus on biblical leadership and philanthropy.

Meeting Charlie Kirk and building a partnership Erika met Charlie Kirk in 2018 at the Turning Point USA office, where he contacted her via Instagram. Their first dinner quickly turned from a job discussion to romance, culminating in marriage on May 8, 2021. Together, they had two young children, balancing family life with the public and political roles at Turning Point USA.

Assuming leadership after tragedy Charlie Kirk’s assassination on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University thrust Erika into the national spotlight. Just two days later, she assumed a leadership role at Turning Point USA, vowing: “The movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen.”

On September 21, Erika was officially named CEO and chair of the board, a succession the organization noted was part of Charlie’s plans.

The Trump administration recognized the late conservative activist as a national hero, with Vice President JD Vance and Air Force Two assisting in transporting the casket to Arizona, where Erika was publicly seen mourning alongside officials.

Education and personal background Erika earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from Arizona State University and a Juris Master from Liberty University School of Law in 2019. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in biblical studies. Her strong faith and academic accomplishments have guided her approach, with a focus on mentoring young women in leadership and political engagement.

Public role and political influence Erika hosts the devotional podcast Midweek Rise Up, reflecting her commitment to biblical leadership and conservative activism. Alongside her husband, she championed faith-based political engagement, further amplified through her entrepreneurial ventures. The overlap between Erika’s early connection to Trump via the Miss USA pageant and her later emergence as a leader in conservative politics underscores a full-circle trajectory from pageantry to national political prominence.

