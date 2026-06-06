Erika Kirk shuts down heckler after she accuses her of ‘protecting pedophiles’

A speech by Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chief executive Erika Kirk was briefly disrupted on Friday after a protester interrupted her remarks during the organisation's Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Texas.
The incident occurred during the opening session of the multi-day conference, which brings together conservative activists, commentators and political figures for discussions on leadership, public engagement, faith and policy issues.
According to videos circulated online and reports from attendees, a woman stood up during Kirk's address and repeatedly shouted accusations directed at the TPUSA leader.
Footage from the event showed the protester shouting that Kirk "protects pedophiles", an allegation that was repeated several times before she was removed from the room. No evidence supporting the accusation was presented during the incident.
Following the interruption, Kirk resumed her speech and addressed the situation from the stage. According to reports and video recordings of the event, she told attendees: "It is important to remember that happiness comes and goes, and I pray that you find it," before encouraging audience members to "pray for our enemies."
Her remarks were met with applause from many in attendance.
Earlier this month, Texas authorities arrested a 26-year-old man accused of making online threats against Kirk and the Women's Leadership Summit, including alleged threats to bomb the venue. Prosecutors have charged the suspect with felony terroristic-threat offences.
Kirk became chief executive of TPUSA after the death of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in 2025. Since then, she has continued to appear at major events organised by the group and has become one of its most visible public figures.
Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit is scheduled to run through the weekend in San Antonio, featuring a roster of conservative speakers and public figures. Organisers have not announced any changes to the programme following Friday's disruption, and the event continued as planned after the protester was removed.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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