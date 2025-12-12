Erika Kirk tells alleged killer of Charlie Kirk: ‘I have nothing to say to you. You murdered my husband’

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, said on Thursday (December 11) that she has no desire to meet the man accused of killing her husband, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Speaking on the Will Cain Country podcast, she stated: "I have no desire to meet that man. Why would I?"

Erika Kirk emphasized that while she has publicly forgiven Robinson, forgiveness does not mean forgetting or condoning his actions. She said: "I have nothing to say to him. Forgiveness is not a weakness. Do I forget what he did? No. Do I let that absorb and consume me? No. But I have nothing to say to you. You murdered my husband."

Impact on family Charlie Kirk, 31, was the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative group focused on educating young people. He left behind two young children. Erika Kirk explained the ongoing emotional toll on their family:

“I still need to tell our daughter that 'daddy’s not coming home,' and I don’t want to waste her breath speaking to Robinson.”