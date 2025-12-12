Erika Kirk tells alleged killer of Charlie Kirk: ‘I have nothing to say to you. You murdered my husband’

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, said she has no desire to meet Tyler Robinson, her husband’s alleged killer, emphasizing that while she has forgiven him, she does not condone his actions.

Published12 Dec 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Erika Kirk described the emotional toll on her family, telling her daughter that “daddy’s not coming home.” Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, said on Thursday (December 11) that she has no desire to meet the man accused of killing her husband, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Speaking on the Will Cain Country podcast, she stated: "I have no desire to meet that man. Why would I?"

Erika Kirk emphasized that while she has publicly forgiven Robinson, forgiveness does not mean forgetting or condoning his actions. She said: "I have nothing to say to him. Forgiveness is not a weakness. Do I forget what he did? No. Do I let that absorb and consume me? No. But I have nothing to say to you. You murdered my husband."

Impact on family

Charlie Kirk, 31, was the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative group focused on educating young people. He left behind two young children. Erika Kirk explained the ongoing emotional toll on their family:

“I still need to tell our daughter that 'daddy’s not coming home,' and I don’t want to waste her breath speaking to Robinson.”

Tyler Robinson makes first in-person court appearance

Tyler Robinson, 22, charged with the aggravated murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, made his first in-person court appearance on Thursday in Utah County. Robinson surrendered to authorities in September following the shooting at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10. Prosecutors plan to seek death penalty.

Robinson entered the courtroom amid heavy security, shackled at the waist, wrists, and ankles, wearing a dress shirt, tie, and slacks. He smiled at his parents and brother, while his mother teared up and his father took notes. Robinson had previously appeared via video or audio feed from jail.

