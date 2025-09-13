Erika Kirk's first public statement since the killing of her husband Charlie: 'My husband loved Donald Trump'

Erika Kirk, the widow of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk, made her first public statement since her husband's death. While addressing the media on September 12, she thanked US President Donald Trump and his family for their support after the Utah shooting.

'My husband loved Donald Trump' She said, “Mr President, my husband loved you. And he knew that you loved him too. He did. Your friendship was amazing. You supported him so well, as did he for you.”

The 36-year-old mother of two began her speech by thanking the law enforcement and “first responders who struggled heroically to save Charles' life, and the police who acted bravely to ensure there were no other victims on that terrible afternoon,” BBC reported.

The late conservative activist’s wife expressed gratitude to employees of Turning Point USA, which her husband co-founded and said, “My heart is with everyone of my husband's employees who lost a friend and a mentor,” adding, “He loved what he did.”

She expressed gratitude to Charlie's friends as she thanked Vice-President JD Vance and his wife Usha for “bringing him home.”

Emphasising on her husband’s Christian faith, emotional Erika Kirk said, “Charlie said if he ever ran for office, his top priority would be to revive the American family. That was his priority.”

Erika Kirk calls Charlie "perfect" father Calling Charlie a "perfect" father as she held back tears, Erika Kirk said, “But most of all, Charlie loved his children. And he loved me. With all his heart. And he made sure I knew that everyday.”

Erika Kirk reacts on Charlie's perpetrators Turning to "the evildoers responsible" for her husband's “assassination,” Erika Kirk said, “You have no idea what they have done” adding, “They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God's merciful love”

Giving a message to “evildoers” she said, “You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”