Erin Piacenti, 32, killed in Times Square stabbing: What we know about the Bank of America Vice President

The stabbing spree by a woman in New York City's Times Square on Monday (local time) led to the death of a woman who was a lawyer working for the Bank fo America. She was attacked when she was only a block away from her workplace, as per multiple media reports.

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The victim was later identified by the New York Police Department as Erin Piacenti, 32.

Bank of America later issued a statement by its spokesperson, John Yiannacopoulos, expressing their condolences at her demise.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague,” the BoA said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Also Read | Times Square stabbing victim identified as Bank of America vice president

The attacker, 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, had two kitchen knives in each hand when she stabbed her first victim - a 68-year-old who was visiting his son in Brooklyn along with his wife.

Cisneros stabbed him in the abdomen once he exited the subway on West 41st Street. The elderly man currently remains stable in a hospital.

After stabbing him, Cisneros went on to 42nd Street, where she stabbed Piacenti, as per a report by the New York Post.

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Who was Erin Piacenti? Erin Piancenti was a 32-year-old Vice President of the Bank of America in the Business Selection & Conflicts division, as per her LinkedIn profile.

She earned her Juris Doctor degreee from the Fordham University School of Law after she got her BA degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania.

Fordham Law also issued a statement after her death, saying that it was heartbroken with the tragedy.

As per a report by the People magazine, Piacenti had celebrated her wedding anniversary recently with her husband, who is also a lawyer.

The publication cited property records to reveal that the couple had bought their first home in Chester, New Jersey in September 2025.

Attacker had a series of mental health problems Patrick Peralta, the brother of the attacker, told news outlet Gothamist that she has psychiatric issues for a number of years, but was not aggressive. She was a divorced mother of three and was on medication. She also worked on and off in a legal office, her brother said, adding that he had last seen her at the birthday party of a relative.

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He also told the outlet that she had skipped family dinners last week but called their mother on Saturday to tell her that she was okay.

Only two days later, on Monday, he saw the news from Times Square.

“We really don’t know how to express or how to explain why this happened," Peralta told Gothamist, expressing sympathy for the victims.