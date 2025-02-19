Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has openly criticised his son’s parenting, saying the billionaire has not been a “good dad.” Speaking on the Wide Awake podcast on Wednesday (February 12), Errol, 79, expressed concerns over how Elon raised his children.

“He hasn’t been a good dad,” Errol stated in a clip shared on TikTok, The New York Post reported. He specifically mentioned the tragic loss of Elon’s firstborn son, Nevada, who died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2002. “The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny,” he added.

Concerns over wealth and Nannies Errol criticised the heavy reliance on nannies in Elon’s household, suggesting that his son’s immense wealth contributed to a lack of direct parental involvement.

“Elon’s gonna shoot me for saying this, but that’s what I think. That’s no good. They were too rich, too many nannies,” he said. He claimed that Elon and his first wife, Justine Wilson, had a nanny for each of their children, including twins Griffin and Vivian, 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, 19.

“When they got divorced [in 2008], the nannies were six on this side and six on that side,” he recalled. “It was a really weird situation.”

Lack of time with children When host Joshua Rubin questioned whether Elon Musk, 53, had been absent in his children's lives, Errol affirmed that was true, as reported by The Post.

Elon Musk, 53, has a large and growing family. In addition to the five children he shares with Wilson, he has three children with musician Grimes—son X AE A-XII, 4, daughter Exa, 3, and son Techno, 2—as well as three more with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, including twins Strider and Azure, 2, and a 1-year-old.

Speculation over a 13th child Errol’s remarks came just two days before author Ashley St. Clair claimed she had secretly given birth to Elon’s 13th child last year. She alleged that Musk has yet to “publicly acknowledge” their 5-month-old baby.