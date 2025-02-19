Errol Musk exposes son Elon’s parenting – ‘He hasn’t been a good dad, too many nannies’

  • Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has criticized his son’s parenting, claiming he was not a “good dad” and relied too much on nannies. Errol suggested that Elon’s wealth created a detached upbringing for his children.

Published19 Feb 2025, 12:01 AM IST
Errol Musk has accused his son Elon of being an absentee father, blaming his billionaire lifestyle for keeping him distant from his children. REUTERS/Esa Alexander(REUTERS)

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has openly criticised his son’s parenting, saying the billionaire has not been a “good dad.” Speaking on the Wide Awake podcast on Wednesday (February 12), Errol, 79, expressed concerns over how Elon raised his children.

“He hasn’t been a good dad,” Errol stated in a clip shared on TikTok, The New York Post reported. He specifically mentioned the tragic loss of Elon’s firstborn son, Nevada, who died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2002. “The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny,” he added.

Concerns over wealth and Nannies

Errol criticised the heavy reliance on nannies in Elon’s household, suggesting that his son’s immense wealth contributed to a lack of direct parental involvement.

“Elon’s gonna shoot me for saying this, but that’s what I think. That’s no good. They were too rich, too many nannies,” he said. He claimed that Elon and his first wife, Justine Wilson, had a nanny for each of their children, including twins Griffin and Vivian, 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, 19.

“When they got divorced [in 2008], the nannies were six on this side and six on that side,” he recalled. “It was a really weird situation.”

Lack of time with children

When host Joshua Rubin questioned whether Elon Musk, 53, had been absent in his children's lives, Errol affirmed that was true, as reported by The Post.

Elon Musk, 53, has a large and growing family. In addition to the five children he shares with Wilson, he has three children with musician Grimes—son X AE A-XII, 4, daughter Exa, 3, and son Techno, 2—as well as three more with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, including twins Strider and Azure, 2, and a 1-year-old.

Speculation over a 13th child

Errol’s remarks came just two days before author Ashley St. Clair claimed she had secretly given birth to Elon’s 13th child last year. She alleged that Musk has yet to “publicly acknowledge” their 5-month-old baby.

Elon Musk has not commented on St. Clair’s claims but responded to a post that accused the author of plotting for “half a decade to ensnare” him.

As speculation over his growing family continues, Errol’s candid remarks have added another layer to the public discussion about Elon Musk’s personal life and parenting style.

