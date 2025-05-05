‘Essential for Trump to win to keep America great’: Elon Musk on 2024 election outcome

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk praised President Donald Trump’s 2024 victory and sharply criticised the Biden administration.

“I think it was essential for President Trump to win to ensure that America remained great, and that we reach greater heights,” Musk told host Lara Trump, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, in Fox News interview.

Musk has become one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, citing deep concern over Democratic policies.

Blasts Biden administration as radical Musk didn’t mince words when assessing the Biden presidency. “Whoever controlled the auto pen and teleprompter during the Biden administration was the real president,” he said, referring to what he called the lack of visible leadership.

He described Biden’s White House as “the most radical-left, crazy administration ever.”

Warns of “one-party state” and illegal voting Musk further claimed that a Democratic push for mass immigration had electoral motives.

“If President Trump had not won, I think the Democrat campaign to import vast numbers of illegal voters would have succeeded,” Musk alleged. “America would have risked becoming a one-party state from which we could never escape.”

He urged skeptics to investigate the issue: “Some people out there may be somewhat skeptical… I assure you, the more you research it, the more that you will see it is true.”

Backlash to cost-cutting: “Didn’t expect this level of violence” As head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk said his aggressive cuts have triggered nationwide backlash.

“It’s not been boring, that’s for sure — an eventful year to say the least. At least I didn’t get shot, you know. Look on the bright side,” Musk said wryly.

“But we have had people shoot up Tesla stores and burn down Tesla cars. I wasn’t expecting that level of violence, really.”

“Relentless propaganda” and personal attacks Musk accused critics of engaging in smear tactics. “There has been a relentless propaganda campaign… character assassination, trying to destroy [my] public perception,” he told Lara Trump.

He acknowledged such backlash as “somewhat inevitable.”

Massive cuts under DOGE Since taking over DOGE, Musk has moved to eliminate hundreds of millions in DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) contracts and proposed trimming the federal workforce to curb spending.

The efforts, while controversial, are being hailed by conservatives as a signature accomplishment of Trump’s second term.

Musk’s legacy: “Helped move civilization forward” Asked how he wants to be remembered, Musk reflected on his long-term goals.