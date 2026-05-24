Ethiopian proverb of the day: ‘When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion’

An old Ethiopian proverb, “When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion,” continues to resonate across societies facing political, economic and social challenges. The saying highlights the power of unity, suggesting that even the smallest and weakest groups can achieve powerful results when they work together.

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A message rooted in collective power The proverb has often been used in discussions about community action, labour movements, and social change. While a single spider web is fragile and can easily be broken, many webs joined together become surprisingly strong. The lion, widely regarded as a symbol of strength and dominance, represents powerful forces that may appear impossible to challenge alone.

Experts say the message remains relevant in today’s world, where collective efforts have shaped major global movements. From climate protests led by students to workers demanding fair wages, examples of people joining forces can be seen across countries and industries. Campaigns driven by ordinary citizens have frequently gained momentum through unity and persistence rather than wealth or authority.

Social media expands reach of collective voices In recent years, social media has also amplified the meaning behind the proverb. Online communities have demonstrated how thousands of individual voices, when combined, can influence public debate, pressure governments and support humanitarian causes. Analysts note that digital platforms have made it easier for people to organise and mobilise around shared concerns.

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The proverb also carries lessons for workplaces and personal relationships. Management experts often use similar ideas to encourage teamwork and cooperation among employees. They argue that success is rarely achieved by individuals acting alone and that collaboration usually produces stronger and more lasting results.

Ancient wisdom still relevant today Historians believe African proverbs such as this one have survived for generations because of their ability to express complex ideas through simple imagery. Ethiopia, known for its rich cultural heritage and oral traditions, has long used storytelling and proverbs to pass wisdom from one generation to another.

The saying has become increasingly popular outside Africa as well, appearing in motivational speeches, leadership seminars and educational discussions. Its message of solidarity and resilience continues to appeal to audiences worldwide.

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At a time when societies remain divided on many issues, the proverb serves as a reminder that unity can be a powerful force. Whether in communities, workplaces, or nations, collective action often proves stronger than individual effort. As the proverb suggests, even the mightiest lion can be restrained when enough spider webs come together.