Etihad Dreamliner crosses runway at Boston airport, forcing Delta flight to go around: How the incident unfolded

An Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner crossed an active runway at Boston Logan International Airport on October 15 despite its pilots acknowledging instructions to hold short, prompting air traffic controllers to order an approaching regional jet to perform a go-around, according to a reports.

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The incident involved Etihad flight EY7, arriving from Abu Dhabi, and Delta Connection flight DL5739, operated by Republic Airways using an Embraer E175. The Etihad aircraft's runway crossing forced the approaching regional jet to abandon its landing attempt on runway 4L and circle back for another approach.

According to reports by Simple Flying and flight-tracking information, the incident occurred as the Etihad aircraft was taxiing towards its gate after landing at Boston.

What led to the runway incursion? The sequence began after the Etihad Boeing 787-9, registered A6-BNJ, landed at Boston Logan at around 2.55 pm local time on October 15, approximately 15 minutes behind schedule.

After landing, the crew was instructed to taxi towards its gate using taxiways R and N and to hold short of runway 4L. The pilots acknowledged the instruction, indicating that they had received the direction to stop before reaching the runway.

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However, the aircraft continued taxiing and crossed runway 4L instead of stopping at the designated holding point.

At the time, Delta Connection flight DL5739, arriving from New York's LaGuardia Airport, was approaching the same runway to land. The Etihad aircraft's presence on the runway prompted air traffic controllers to intervene and instruct the approaching regional jet to go around.

It remains unclear whether the incident resulted from a misunderstanding, an operational error or another factor.

How did air traffic control respond? The immediate response was to prevent the approaching regional jet from continuing its landing while the runway conflict was addressed.

Controllers instructed the Delta Connection flight to abandon its approach and circle back for another landing attempt. The go-around allowed the aircraft to make a second approach after the initial attempt was discontinued.

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DL5739 subsequently landed on runway 4L at approximately 3.09 pm local time.

The Etihad aircraft was also able to continue its operations. Its return service, EY8, departed Boston at approximately 5.28 pm, against a scheduled departure of 4.35 pm.

Following the runway crossing, the Etihad crew was reportedly instructed to contact air traffic control by telephone regarding a possible pilot deviation.

What is a runway incursion? A runway incursion occurs when an aircraft, vehicle or person incorrectly enters the protected area of a runway designated for aircraft takeoffs and landings.

These events can create a risk of collision when an aircraft enters a runway that another aircraft is using or approaching for landing. In this case, the Etihad aircraft's crossing prompted controllers to direct the approaching Delta Connection flight to go around rather than continue its original landing attempt.

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