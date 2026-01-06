Evacuation orders lifted after fire in Boulder County near Broomfield border; Highway 287 remains closed

Evacuation orders issued Monday (local time) afternoon because of a fire in southeastern Boulder County have been lifted, according to a report by 9News.

The fire was burning near Highway 287 and Dillon Road, where authorities order evacuations shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced that the situation was under control and all evacuation orders had been lifted.

What happened? A grass fire that broke out Monday afternoon between Broomfield, Lafayette, and Louisville is now largely under control.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said crews have mostly contained the fire and are working to extinguish remaining hot spots, including a large pile of hay bales that is still smoldering, Colorado Public Radio said.

9News report stated that fire crews will stay at the site to continue monitoring for any fire activity.

Highway 287 remains closed in both directions between Miramonte Road and Public Road because of the fire, the report noted.

(With inputs from 9News)