US President Donald Trump has voiced his concerns over North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) supporting Washington DC on Wednesday, saying in a post on Truth Social that he doubts his allies would "be there for us if we really needed them."

Trup's post comes amid renewed concerns about the US potentially trying to annex Greenland from Denmark, a doubt which was also discussed by the leaders of several European countries, Canada, and Denmark in Paris on Tuesday. Most of them have ascertained that they will support Denmark's sovereignty. The White House has itself said that it has not ruled out military intervention to occupy Greenland.

In his post, the US President said, "We will always be there for NATO, even if they won't be there for us."

Trump's post first pointed out that all of NATO members were using 2% of their GDP for defence, and now they are moving up to 5% because of his pressure.

Trump, however, claimed, "Remember, for all of those big NATO fans, they were at 2% GDP, and most weren’t paying their bills, UNTIL I CAME ALONG. The USA was, foolishly, paying for them! I, respectfully, got them to 5% GDP, AND THEY PAY, immediately."

As per the official NATO website, all member states will be spending 5% of their GDP on "core defence requirements and defence- and security-related spending" by 2035.

Trump also claimed that all NATO members are "my friends".

Trump slams Nobel sideline The US President, who has long desired for a Nobel Peace Prize akin to Barack Obama, once again slammed the decision to overlook him for the award, which instead went to Marina Corina Machado, the opposition leader of Venezuela.

Trump claimed that "Without my involvement, Russia would have ALL OF UKRAINE right now," adding, "Remember, also, I single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize."

"But that doesn’t matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives," he went on to claim.

Although the US has blamed Norway for not giving him the honour, readers should note that the Nobel winners are decided by an autonomous Nobel committee that is free from the influence of the Norwegian government.

Trump on Russia, China Trump also claimed that Russia and China are not afraid of the NATO without the US. He said that 'Everyone is lucky' because he decided to rebuild the US military in his first term and continues to do so.

"The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT REBUILT U.S.A.," Trump claimed.

Rubio to meet Denmark leaders over Greenland US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said that he would meet with the leadership in Denmark in the coming week, as Trump has repeated in recent days that he wants to gain control of Greenland.