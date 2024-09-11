‘Even Pakistani leaders would...,’ BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for meeting ‘anti-India voice’ Ilhan Omar in US

US News: Ilhan Omar's controversial stance on India has sparked criticism after Rahul Gandhi's meeting with her in the US. BJP leaders condemned the interaction, branding her as anti-India.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated11 Sep 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his meeting with US Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar in the United States of America.

Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, US has often drawn attention for her controversial positions, particularly regarding India.

"India's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi meets Ilhan Omar in the USA, a Pakistan-sponsored anti-India voice, a radical Islamist, and an advocate of independent Kashmir. Even Pakistani leaders would be more circumspect about being seen with such rabid elements. Congress is now openly working against India," BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X accusing accused him of working against the country.

Omar's stance has often provoked reactions in India. Recently, she commented on the India-Canada row, urging the US to fully support the Canadian investigation into India’s alleged involvement in the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Gandhi, during his three-day visit to the United States, engaged with the Indian diaspora, students, and US lawmakers. His trip began with meetings at the Rayburn House Office Building, hosted by Congressman Bradley James Sherman. Among the attendees were US Congress members Jonathan Jackson, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Barbara Lee, Shri Thanedar, Ilhan Omar, Hank Johnson and Jan Schakowsky.

" Ilhan had introduced anti India resolutions in US Congress. She has been against abrogation of Article 370. She violated India's sovereignty & visited PoK on a trip sponsored by Pakistan, Why did Rahul Gandhi have to meet her? Why is he engaging with the most radical anti India elements on every foreign trip? In BJP virodh - desh virodh is ok?," another BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

In 2022, Omar visited Pakistan, where she met with Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, and traveled to Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Omar has also been one of the US lawmakers who boycotted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during his joint session address to Congress.

Gandhi's visit to the US is his first since becoming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and ahead of Presidential Elections in the US. Following his arrival, Gandhi said he is looking forward to engaging in meaningful discussions that will strengthen the bond between India and the US. In a Facebook post, he described his visit to Dallas as a great start.

Even Pakistani leaders would be more circumspect about being seen with such rabid elements.

Omar, a Muslim refugee from Somalia and one of the first Muslim women elected to the US Congress, has faced criticism in the past for remarks that were widely condemned as antisemitic.

"Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Pro Pakistan Ilhan Omar in United States of America has made it clear that - He endorses Pak apologists - He endorses Anti India elements Congress Party choses to compromise with India's national security," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said.

Key Takeaways
  • The BJP views Gandhi’s meeting with Omar as compromising India’s national security.
  • Ilhan Omar’s controversial history has made her a polarising figure in US-India relations.
  • Gandhi’s trip marks a significant moment in his role as Leader of Opposition, focusing on strengthening India-US ties.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 12:09 PM IST
