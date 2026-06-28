‘Even worse than the narcissism’: Joe Biden calls US President Donald Trump ‘loser'. Here's what happened

Former US President Joe Biden on Saturday sharply criticised his successor, President Donald Trump, describing him as corrupt, narcissistic, and incompetent. Speaking at a casino in Maryland, Biden delivered a 10-minute address that marked one of his most forceful attacks on Trump since leaving office.

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Here's what Biden said “It’s not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool. Woah! What a loser,” Biden said at a Maryland Democratic Party fundraiser event, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“The reflecting pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration,” he said.

“It’s the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration.”

Also Read | Trump threatens lawsuit against ABC News for reflecting pool coverage

“What makes me angry is that Trump wants to give taxpayers’ money, your money, to the January 6th insurrectionists. That’s what he wants to do,” Biden told the crowd, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

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“These people don’t deserve to be compensated. They deserve to be put in jail for a long, long, long time.”

The 47th president has long been known for his interest in construction and renovation projects. He has repeatedly said these efforts are intended to improve the appearance of the nation's capital, including plans for a new East Wing ballroom and upgrades to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

However, critics have questioned whether these projects are necessary and how they have been carried out, particularly since the White House has emphasized reducing government waste, fraud, and abuse during Trump's second term.

Also Read | Hunter Biden finds unlikely support from MAGA influencers after candid posts

In April, Trump described the Reflecting Pool as "filthy" and "leaking like a sieve," claiming it would cost about $2 million to repair. But a USA TODAY review of federal contract records found that the government had already allocated $8.5 million for repairs 20 days before Trump publicly announced the renovation.

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The administration has also faced legal and congressional challenges related to changes at the Kennedy Center and plans for a new White House ballroom. Last week, a federal judge directed the Kennedy Center to explain why its front entrance was covered with scaffolding and a tarp after Trump's name was removed from the building.

(With inputs from agencies)

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