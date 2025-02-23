‘Every single thing Joe Biden touched, turned to shit’: Donald Trump calls former US President ‘worst’ | Watch

US President Donald Trump took a victory lap of sorts on Saturday, celebrating his first month in office before a large gathering of conservatives. This period was marked by significant cuts to the federal bureaucracy and tensions with some of his allies.

In a rally-style speech to an enthusiastic crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, Trump highlighted his achievements since taking office on January 20 and took aim at his political opponents, including former President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

“Every single thing he touched turned to shit,” Trump said of his predecessor, adding, “he is the worst; I am cleaning his mess including inflation, migration.”

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

A straw poll conducted at CPAC showed continued strong support for Trump, who dropped hints about potentially running for a third term in 2028—a move that would require an amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The poll revealed a 99% approval rating for Trump, according to pollster Jim McLaughlin, who shared the results on stage, as reported by Reuters.

Additionally, 61% of respondents indicated that Trump's vice president, JD Vance, should be the Republican nominee for 2028. However, McLaughlin did not specifically mention Trump in relation to the 2028 election.

The U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment prohibits any individual from being elected to the presidency more than twice.

Advertisement

Trump has implemented broad tariffs on many allies and angered Europeans by demanding they contribute more to the common NATO defense. He has also pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to negotiate a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

He is the worst; I am cleaning his mess including inflation, migration.

On Saturday, Trump mentioned that the United States is close to an agreement with Ukraine to share revenue from Ukrainian minerals. His spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, told reporters at the White House that national security adviser Mike Waltz would be working nonstop over the weekend on a deal to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

(With inputs from agencies)

Every single thing he touched turned to shit.