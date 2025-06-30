‘Everybody’s shot up here!’: Chilling audio of Idaho shooting after active shooter guns down firefighters

A horrifying shooting episode came to light on June 29 when several firefighters were ambushed by a shooter while responding to a brush fire in Idaho's Coeur d'Alene. Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said that the number of people wounded in the attack remains unknown.

A chilling audio of the Idaho shooting has surfaced, sourced from Ready_Breaking. One officer can be heard saying, “Right now there's an active shooter zone….Everybody’s shot up here!” This audio clip gives an insight to the chaos that unfurled while the firefighters were trying to put off the blaze.

Also Read | Families of workers killed in Idaho airport hangar collapse sue construction company

According to Sheriff's Office, the firefighters responded to the fire at Canfield Mountain at around 1:30 PM (local time) and gunshots were reported about a half hour later. Early reports suggest that two people were killed and several others injured while firefighters were responding to a brush fire, AP reported.

Also Read | US Forest Service pilot hikes to safety after helicopter crash near central Idaho wildfire

An active shooter fired at law enforcement with high-powered rifles, according to Robert Norris. During a press briefing, he said, “We don't know how many suspects are up there, and we don't know how many casualties there are."

Idaho governor Brad Little called the incident a heinous attack and in a post on X stated, “Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken.”

Warning the public to avoid the incident site, he added, “As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs.”

Also Read | Idaho ambush: Two firefighters killed while responding to brush fire

‘Active and very dangerous scene’ Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director, Dan Bongino, called the shooting site “active, and very dangerous scene” and informed that FBI technical teams and tactical assets arrived at the spot to provide operational support.