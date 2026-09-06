Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell says he has ‘give or take’ 5 years to live amid cancer treatment

Bruce Campbell, best known for playing Ash Williams in the Evil Dead horror franchise, has spoken publicly about his cancer diagnosis and treatment, saying he believes he has “give or take” five years left, NBC news reported.

The 67-year-old actor discussed his health during an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, in an episode released Thursday. Campbell did not disclose the type of cancer he has but said he has chosen to continue with his life and career rather than become consumed by the disease.

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“I’ve decided though, pretty specifically, to live with it, not die from it,” he said.

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Campbell said he has deliberately avoided going too deeply into information about his particular form of cancer, describing the amount of material available on the subject as overwhelming.

“The cancer rabbit hole is enormous. You can go into focus groups of 10,000 guys who have exactly what you have. I won’t touch it with a 10-foot pole.”

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Bruce Campbell announced diagnosis in March Campbell first revealed that he had cancer in March, describing it as a condition that was “treatable” but not “curable.”

At the time, he explained on X that the diagnosis would affect his professional commitments as he underwent treatment.

“I apologize if that’s a shock — it was to me too,” he wrote. “The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change — appearances and cons and work in general need to take a back seat to treatment.”

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Campbell has continued to work despite the diagnosis. His latest podcast appearance came as he promoted Ernie & Emma, an independent film that he wrote, directed, produced and stars in.

‘I got a movie to promote’ Discussing his approach to his diagnosis, Campbell said he does not believe he needs to stop everything simply because he has cancer.

“I’m moving on. I got a movie to promote. And when I promote this movie, I have nothing. I’m free and clear when I promote this movie mentally,” he said.

He added: “You have to make this decision of, ‘Well, OK, but do I have to stop everything that I’m doing because of this?’ Well, no.”

Campbell also drew a distinction between having cancer and the consequences of the disease, saying, “It’s not just, you don’t die for cancer,” before adding, “You die from what cancer does to you.”

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.