Ex-Republican Senator Darren Bailey's son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren die in tragic helicopter crash

Former Republican State Senator Darren Bailey's family were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana on Wednesday evening, his office said in a heartbreaking news.

As per a statement on his X account, Darren Bailey's son Zachary, his wife Kelsey and their two children died in the helicopter crash.

“On Wednesday evening, Darren and his wife, Cindy, received the heartbreaking news no parent ever wants to hear,” the statement read.

“Their son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, age 12, and Samuel, age 7, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident in Montana,” it added.

Darren Bailey's other grandson, Finn, age 10, survived the loss as he was not on the helicopter.

The family has requested privacy as they mourn the loss.

“Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time," the statement further read.

What did the internet say? The X post from Darren Bailey's account received support from netizens.

“Lifting you and your family up in prayer during this unimaginable tragedy and loss. There are no words that make sense of something like this. I’m praying that God wraps you, Cindy and Finn in His arms and gives you strength for each moment ahead,” a user said.

“All your friends at Restore Our Constitution love you and are lifting you up in pray every day. Our deepest heartfelt sympathy to Darren & Cindy Bailey and all their family at this heart breaking time,” another added.

Who is Darren Bailey? Darren Bailey is an American politician who served one term in the Illinois State Senate from 2021 to 2023, where he represented the state’s 55th District.

Born in 1966, he was previously a member of the Illinois House of Representatives for the 109th District in Southern Illinois.

He has been described as a “far-right” politician by various media outlets,

Darren Bailey was the Republican nominee for the 2022 Illinois gubernatorial election. However, he lost the race to incumbent Democrat JB Pritzker.

Last month, he launched his campaign for being the Republican nominee for Illinois governor in next year's election. His campaign describes him as a “family man” interested in farming.

As per his campaign, during his tenure in the State Senate, Darren Bailey “fought reckless spending, higher taxes, and sanctuary state policies.”