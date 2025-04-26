‘Exaggeration’: That’s what Trump now calls his ‘end Ukraine war on day 1’ promise. But he made the claim ‘53 times’

US President Donald Trump admitted in a recent interview that he "exaggerated" when he said he would end Russia's war against Ukraine “on Day One.”

"Well, I said that figuratively, and I said that as an exaggeration, because to make a point, and you know, it gets, of course, by the fake news [unintelligible]," Trump told the Times Magazine in the interview that was published on Friday.

"Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said in jest, but it was also said that it will be ended," Trump added.

Trump's promise made ‘53 times’ Donald Trump had said during his election campaigns between 2023 and 2024 that he could settle the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day if he were elected US president again.

He said this not once, but "53 times", if a CNN report is to be believed. The report substantiated its claim by citing the Roll Call Factba.se database that catalogues Trump’s public remarks.

A search in the data base showed at least 53 examples of Trump making such comments. As per the report, Trump said over and over again, including at both presidential debates of 2024, that he would have the war “settled” when he was president-elect, before his inauguration.

At a CNN town hall in May 2023, Trump had said: “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”

On March 4, 2023, as well, Trump had said, "“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be settled quickly. Quickly. I will get the problem solved and I will get it solved in rapid order and it will take me no longer than one day. I know exactly what to say to each of them.”

On June 10, 2023, Trump even said, "...In 24 hours between Zelensky and Putin, 24 hours. Everyone says, "Oh, you don't mean that." No, I'd have that thing done in 24 hours…"

On June 24, 2023, he against said, "This world is on fire. Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine totally settled. I'll have it done in 24 hours."

But that promise never came to fruition, and Trump conveyed earlier that negotiations have been more difficult than expected, NBC reported.

"The war has been raging for three years," he told the Time. "I just got here, and you say, what’s taken so long?

'If Putin can make peace?' Donald Trump also said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin would "rather go and take the whole thing" when it comes to Ukraine's territory.

When asked "if Putin can make peace," Trump said in the interview with Time, “Yeah, I think Putin will. I think Putin would rather do it a different way. I think he’d rather go and take the whole thing.”

